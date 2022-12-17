Karwar (Karnataka): Rare deep-sea creatures, 'Goose Barnacles', are spotted at the Rabindranath Tagore Beach in Karwar coastal town of Karnataka. The greatly surprised local people thronged the beach to see the rare species from the ocean that are looking like aliens.

The people have captured photos and video of the sea creature spotted at Tagore beach in the city. Goose barnacles usually live attached to hard surfaces in sea like bottoms of ships, wreckage, ropes, etc. The creatures found at the Karwar Beach might have been washed ashore, say experts.

Interestingly, this shell-like creature does not belong to the shell-stone species. It is stuck on the bottles in the sea or on the bottom of the boat. This species usually grow upto 2 to 8 cm. This is highly nutritious, used as food in Spain and Portugal, said marine biologist Sivakumar Haragi.

As per reports, the goose barnacles are a rare delicacy, considered one of the most expensive seafoods in the world. Little did the local people of Karwar know of the huge value of goose barnacles as they were mostly stunned by the alien-like appearance of the deep sea species. Very rarely, such species are separated from their deep sea habitat and end up on the beaches.