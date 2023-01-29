Belagavi: The mortal remains of Wing Commander Hanumanth Rao Sarathi, who was killed in a midair plane crash between Sukhoi-30MKI and Mirage-2000 aircraft in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, has been brought to Belagavi in Karnataka on Sunday. The two frontline combat aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a training mission in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Saturday.

In the crash, Wing Commander Sarathi lost his life while two other pilots ejected safely. Sarathi's body was flown in by a special IAF plane and it will be later taken to his home in Ganeshpur. A pall of gloom descended on the residence of Wing Commander Sarathi, an instructor at Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment (TAC-DE) in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The family members and relatives were inconsolable with his untimely demise. The 35-year-old pilot is survived by wife, a three-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son. The IAF officer comes from a defence background. Sarathi's father Revansiddappa Sarathi is a retired honorary captain and brother Praveen Sarathi is a serving Group Captain.

On Saturday, an aviation expert said that it was the first Mirage 2000 as well as Sukhoi-30MKI that the IAF lost in a mid-air collision. The SU-30MKI is a twin-seater combat jet, while the Mirage 2000, manufactured by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, is a single-seater aircraft. Both the jets took off from the Gwalior Air Force station.

The base has squadrons of both Sukhoi-30MKIs and the Mirage 2000 jets. Aviation historian Anchit Gupta tweeted that mid-air collisions (MAC) are not that uncommon and at least 64 aircraft and 39 pilots have been lost in mid-air collisions in the last 70 years in India. He said the country lost 11 Mig-21 aircraft in mid-air collisions while the numbers for the Hunter and Jaguar aircraft are eight and five respectively.