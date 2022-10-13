New Delhi: Following a split verdict by the Supreme Court in the Karnataka hijab case, Education Minister BC Nagesh on Thursday announced that the Karnataka HC verdict upholding a ban on hijab in school and college campuses will remain valid.

"The Karnataka High Court order will remain valid. Hence, in all our schools and colleges as per the Karnataka education act and rule, there will be no scope for any religious symbols. So, our schools and colleges will run as per the Karnataka High Court order. Children will have to come to the schools accordingly," Nagesh said.

"The ban on hijab will continue. The Karnataka Education Act and Rule do not permit any religious items inside the class. So, we are very clear that no student can wear hijab inside the class," he added. This comes after the bench of SC Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia delivered a split verdict on the issue earlier in the day, and the case was ultimately referred to CJI UU Lalit for a final hearing.

Meanwhile, advocate Barun Sinha, representing Hindu Sena, a party to the proceedings, claimed on Thursday that the HC's verdict earlier in the case would remain applicable for now. "In view of a split verdict by the Supreme Court, the order of the Karnataka High Court will remain applicable in the interim time" Sinha was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The Sena, on February 14 this year, filed an application before the Karnataka HC seeking intervention and citing that freedom of religion was not absolute in a secular democracy such as India.

Reacting to the split hearing, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President and MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that he was hoping the matter would get resolved during the division bench hearing, instead of dragging on further. "One Supreme Court judge has ruled in favour of hijab, and as far as the Karnataka High Court's judgement is concerned, in my opinion, it was bad in law, bad in content, and had misused Quranic commentary and translation. This has serious ramifications and should not have been allowed," he said, also accusing the BJP of having spun up the issue "in order to create a ruckus."