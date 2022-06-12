Bengaluru: When the hijab crisis is settling down in Karnataka, it is now the skull cap versus saffron shawls in the state. A section of Hindu employees of the state-owned Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) objecting to the Muslim drivers, conductors and others wearing skull caps, are now attending duty donning saffron shawls.

Following the unrest in the state due to the hijab row, the Hindu employees objected to the wearing of skull caps by their Muslim colleagues, saying that it was in violation of the uniform rules set by the BMTC. The BMTC has specified uniforms for its employees.

However, Muslim employees who wear the skull caps during work hours have squarely refused to remove them. This has prompted the Hindu employees to don the saffron shawls in retaliation. They have also formed an association in the name of "Kesari Karmikara Sangha" aimed the implementation of strict uniform rules in BMTC and shunning of wearing the skull cap.

The sources said that about 1,500 employees were registered under the association and they have decided to wear saffron shawls until the skull caps are banned during duty hours. Meanwhile, BMTC Vice Chairman M.R. Venkatesh said he came to know about the situation only when he saw it in the media.

"I request the media not to give importance to this news. BMTC has a uniform code similar to the police department. The employees will have to follow uniform rules like how they are following all these days. They will have to be disciplined. There is no confusion," he said.

When asked about the formation of "Kesari Karmikara Sangha", he said this won't be encouraged and legal action would be initiated. "We will give directions to all depots and manage the situation efficiently without giving room for confusion." (IANS)