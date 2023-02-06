Bengaluru: The Bengaluru traffic police collected Rs 25 crore in fines in four days after the Karnataka government announced a 50 per cent discount on the payment of pending fines imposed for traffic violations until February 11. Soon after the announcement, the traffic centres across the city started witnessing heavy crowds, who showed up to pay the fines, while others paid through online mode.

"A discount of 50 per cent has been operationalised on paying fines for pending traffic challans in the state. Everybody is requested to utilise this opportunity and pay all your pending traffic challans. The payment can be done at the KarnatakaOne website, with the Paytm app, or by visiting the nearest traffic centres," the Bengaluru city traffic police announced.

The public has been paying fines for the fourth day and so far the traffic police have collected Rs 25 crore in fines. Special Commissioner of Traffic Department MA Salim said that since February 2, fines of more than Rs 25,42,52,000 have been collected and cleared 8,68,405 cases. However, more than one crore cases are yet to be cleared.

"Fines are to be paid at traffic police stations, Bangalore One Centre, and through Paytm. If anybody faces issues with fines, it can be resolved by visiting the Traffic Management Centre at Infantry Road. While paying the fines, complaints are also being received about the issue of some fake number plates. The cases will be registered against them in the coming days," said MA Salim. "Around two crore cases are pending in Bengaluru City Traffic Police Department for many years. People should utilise the opportunity provided by the State government," he said.