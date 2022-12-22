Belagavi: An advocate from the city dashed off a letter to the Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council to rent out the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha to celebrate his daughter’s birthday on January 30, 2023. Advocate Mallikarjun Chaukashi, a resident of Badigavada village in Gokak taluk of Belgaum district, sent the letter seeking to celebrate his daughter’s sixth birthday at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

“My only daughter Manisri completes six years on January 30, 2023. This is a very important day for her. The Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, which is abuzz with activity for only 15 days in a year, and otherwise remains a haunted bungalow, can be given out on rent, which will bring revenue for the government”, he wrote. The winter session of the Karnataka legislature is currently underway at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.