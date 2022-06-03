Bengaluru: Social activists have urged Karnataka police to treat sex workers in the state with dignity in the backdrop of the Supreme Court order in this regard. Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, the President of Sadhana Mahila Association, Geetha, stated that the apex court last week passed an order in favour of sex workers. "The court has clearly stated that atrocities which endanger the freedom and dignity of sex workers should not take place," she said.

Sex workers are constantly harassed and suffer at the hands of police, and even face police brutality. The order has particularly identified the factor of police brutality, Geetha pointed out. She maintained that it is a crucial step by the Supreme Court to direct the police to take care of sex workers in terms of healthcare, and that their health status should not be used as evidence against them. She appealed to the state government to implement the recommendations of the apex court in letter and spirit to protect the honour of sex workers in Karnataka. (IANS)