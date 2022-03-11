Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Karnataka police on Thursday lodged an FIR against five people for thrashing a street dog and allegedly pouring acid on it, police said. They also threatened an elderly woman, who questioned their behaviour.

According to police, the accused would walk on streets at night in an inebriated state and used to kick the street dogs.

On March 4, the accused tied up a street dog at Ambedkarnagar in Banashankari and thrashed it for no reason. They then allegedly sprayed acid and petrol on it. When a 50-year-old woman questioned them, they threatened her with dire consequences.

The woman later filed a complaint after taking help from a social activist.

The five-year-old injured male canine has been shifted to an animal rescue centre and is undergoing treatment where it was named Bunny.

Police booked a case under IPC Sections 34 (criminal act done by several persons), 428 (whoever commits mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animals), 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle e.t.c.) and 354 (any man who assaults or uses criminal force to any woman or abets such act with the intention). Further investigation is on.

