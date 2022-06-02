Bengaluru: The ruling BJP in Karnataka has started the 'AcceptToolKitResignation' campaign to counter attacks from the Opposition over the textbook revision issue. The campaign has been launched to support the Textbook Revision Committee Chairman Rohith Chakrathirtha. The campaign is trending on social media and garnering support from certain sections including the BJP leaders and workers.

It has been mainly launched to counter the Congress campaign and slew of resignations by litterateurs opposing the revision of textbooks and their demand to take action against Chakrathirtha. The campaign is being supported by the ruling BJP Ministers. Revenue Minister R. Ashok, Labor Minister Shivaram Hebbar, Transport Minister Sriramulu, Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil, Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari, and Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chouhan have supported the campaign and said that the government should accept the resignations.

Ashok, slamming the Congress, said: "Since it has exhausted all tools to oppose textbook revision, as a final desperate measure, the party has pushed writers forward. One after the other litterateurs are resigning to their posts that have been given to them for supporting their agenda. The government should accept it."

Minister Halappa Achar stated that the revision committee has been asking for a debate on the issue. "Only to create controversy, Congress has provoked writers to submit resignations. The government will not bow down to persons who are returning awards and submit resignations to posts."

"It is the habit of Congress to offer posts to so-called thinkers and get the political work done. The drama of resignations started when all ways of opposing textbook revision failed. The government should accept resignations of all toolkit litterateurs," said Minister Shivaram Hebbar.

Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil stated this is not the first time that Congress is coming out with "resignation drama". Kota Srinivas Poojari said the Opposition parties are issuing political statements in connection with textbook revision. "The people should not have any confusion regarding syllabus. The textbooks are being published with ideals of nationalism."

"The new syllabus will infuse patriotism among children. It is condemnable that the opposition had adopted such a path being envious of popular support to the BJP government," Poojari said. Following the textbook revision row, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that he had asked Education Minister B.C. Nagesh to submit a report in this regard and take a decision.

(With agency inputs)