Bengaluru (Karnataka): The sleuths of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday raided 18 government officials, in a disproportionate assets case across the state. The raids were carried out by 100 ACB officials 300 staffers at 75 different places across the state.

Several crores of unaccounted cash, gold, expensive household materials, land documents, posh home theatre, commercial complexes, agricultural lands, badminton courts owned by the raided officials were important recoveries made during the raid. The important recovery made during the raid was 3 kg of sandalwood logs from the Range Forest Officer in Badami District of Bagalkote.

While raiding the house of Ashok Reddy Patil, Assistant Executive Engineer, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd., Anti-Corruption Bureau officials found Rs 7 lakh in cash and a huge amount of gold and silver ornaments. Mysore Vijayanagar Police Station Inspector Balakrishna HN and Chamarajanagar Excise Inspector Cheluvaraju were also raided by the ACB at their residence and several illegal documents were seized.

The officers raided by the ACB include Jnanendra Kumar: Additional commissioner-road transport and safety, Bengaluru, Rakesh Kumar: BDA Town planning-Bengaluru, Ramesh Kankatte: Regional Forest Officer, Yadgir, Basavaraj Shekar Reddy Patil: Executive Engineer, Kaujalagi division, Gokak, Basava Kumar S Annigeri- Shirastedar, DC office, Gadag, Gopinath N Malagi: Project Manager, Nirmiti Kendra, Vijayapura, B K Shivakumar: Additional Director, industries and commerce, Bengaluru, Shivanand P Sharanappa Khedagi: Regional Forest Officer, Badami, Manjunath: Assistant commissioner, Ramnagar, Srinivas: General Manager, Social welfare Department, Maheshwarappa: District Environmental Officer, Davangere.

Krishnan: Assistant Engineer, APMC, Haveri, Chaluvaraj: Excise Inspector, Gundlupet Taluk, Girish: Assistant Engineer, National Highway Subdivision, Balakrishna H N: Police Inspector, Vijayanagara police station, Mysuru, Gavirangappa: Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD, Chikkamagaluru, Ashok Reddy Patil: Assistant Executive Engineer, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited, Devadurga- Raichur, Daya Sunder Raju: Assistant Executive Engineer, KPTCL, Dakshina Kannada.

