Haveri: A 75-year-old woman on Friday filed a petition for mercy killing before the President of India through the district administration on grounds of extreme physical and psychological suffering.

According to district authorities, Puttavva Hanumantappa Kottura, a resident of Ranganathanagar near Ranebennur town in Karnataka's Haveri district, owned 30 acres of land. She also had seven residential houses and flats. Sadly, she has filed for euthanasia despite having 11 children. In her petition, the elderly woman mentioned that though she has given birth to seven sons and four daughters, none of them is willing to take care of her at this age.

Puttavva claimed that it is becoming very difficult for her to lead a normal life with ailments. She was spotted on the steps of the Haveri District Commissioners' Office sitting alone and weeping. Later, she submitted the petition for mercy killing before District Commissioner Sanjaya Shettannavara.