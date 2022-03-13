Bengaluru (Karnataka): Aadhaar card, which is mostly used for the identity of a person, helped a mother reunite with her speech impaired son. The 19-year-old specially-abled Bharath, who had been found at the Nagpur railway station six years ago, was reunited with his mother in Karnataka.

According to the information, Bharath's mother Parvathamma, a vegetable seller, six years ago, Parvathamma had taken her son, along with her to the market. Later, she gave him money to buy snacks.

However, Bharath missed his destination and boarded a train at Yalahanka railway station, and was landed at Nagpur. Bharath was 13-year-old when he was found at the Nagpur railway station on October 21, 2016. He could only tell his name to railway officials.

The railway authorities handed him over to the Government Senior Boys' Orphanage there.

Counsellor Mahesh Randive of the orphanage approached an Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) here in January this year to get an Aadhaar card for Bharat.

But the system rejected his application as his biological details existed already, said ASK manager Anil Marathe.

“On verification, we found that an Aadhaar card with these details already existed for Bharatha Kumar BC, a resident of Bengaluru. It had been made in 2012,” Marathe said.

From this clue, the authorities traced his mother and approached police authorities at Yehalanka. His father had died some years ago.

The teenager was reunited with his mother on March 9. Marathe said that as per his knowledge this was the fifth case of missing children being reunited through Aadhaar identification.

