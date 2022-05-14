Hubli: Recently, a Hindu woman worshiping in the dargah, has become a symbol of communal harmony. Hanamavwa Gudagunti, a resident of Keshwapur in Hubli, is the woman who worships in the Dudapira Dargah of Ramanagara.

Her ancestors have been worshiping in the Dudapira dargah for 62 years. Many Muslims come and do Namaz here but so far no one has interrupted Hanamavwa’s worship. Hence, the Muslim community seems to be very supportive of them.

Hanamawwa says that she has been continuing the worship even after the death of her father and mother. My ancestors including me, have been worshiping here for 60 years now. "To my knowledge, first, my mother was worshiping here. Then after my mother's death, I am continuing to worship. It's been 35 years now and even my children have joined worship with me now. We worship almost every day," she said

A Hindu woman worshiping at the Hubli Dargah

Gurusiddappa, son of Hanamavva, says that they have been doing this without interruptions. "Every year, Sandal and Urus are celebrated by Hindu-Muslims together. We tend to do it in a compatible way without causing any problems. My mother has been worshiping for 35 years. Moreover, Christians and Jains also come and take blessings."

On one side of the Dargah, the Hindus worship their god while on the other side, Muslims do their namaz. Thus all religions live in unison in one place, he added.