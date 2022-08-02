Uttar Kannada (Karnataka): Four members of a family died after their house was buried under part of a hill that collapsed due to incessant rainfall in Muttalli village in Bhatkal area of Karnataka's Uttar Kannada district on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Lakshminarayana Nayka, her daughter Lakshmi, her son Anantha, and the family's relative Praveen Nayka. The incident took place on Tuesday at 4 am. Bhatkal has received incessant rainfall since Monday resulting in floods in several areas of the district. The rescue operation started at around 8 am and the dead bodies were recovered from the debris by 1 pm.

Meanwhile, floods have wreaked havoc in several parts of the district with the damage running in crores of rupees. Muttalli, Mundalli, Chauthini, Shirali and Samsuddin Circle of the taluk and more than half of the Bhatkal area are affected by floods. Chauthini and Venkatapura rivers have overflowed and caused huge losses to people.