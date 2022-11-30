Gadag (Karnataka): Onion crop has brought tears to farmers of Karnataka. Farmers from Gadag district took onions to Bengalurul thinking they would get profit but what they got in return was shock but not a good price. The Gadag district is the largest onion growing area in the State. Many farmers take their onions to Bangalore market as they do not get the expected rate in the local market.

Farmers earlier expected that they would get a bumper rate in Bengaluru city. But this year, it is a bitter experience for the farmers of Timmapura village of Gadag taluk. A quintal got a rate of Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 only. Pavadeppa Hallikeri, a farmer, sold about 205 KGs of onions. After deducting its expenses, only Rs 8.36 remained. I got a poor rate from Bengaluru market. The farmer started crying that we are not getting the price for our grown onions compared to onions from other states.

Another farmer who sold 212 kg of onions in Bangalore and Yeshwantpur market got only 424 rupees. But if porter fee, transport charge, porter, broker, and other expenses including farmers' expenses are taken, they get only Rs 10 to Rs 4. Thus, many farmers in the district are shedding tears while growing onions.

Due to this year's heavy rains, the farmers of the district are distressed. The Minister of Agriculture is also the minister-in-charge of Gadag District. The onion growers said they should be given appropriate support price.

It is not true that this year's onions are bringing tears to the farmers of Gadag district. Farmers have suffered a lot due to continuous rains. In this case, everyone hopes that the government will wipe the tears of the aggrieved farmers by announcing the support price.