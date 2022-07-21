Gadag (Karnataka): In a bizarre incident, a bus stand was inaugurated by buffalo in the Gadag district of Karnataka. To grab the attention of MLAs and MPs, the villagers inaugurated the temporary bus stand by cutting a ribbon with a buffalo. But, ignorance from the authorities prompted the villagers to do something unique to gather the attention of authorities.

Innovative protest-a buffalo inaugurates bus stand

This is a unique protest and the buffalo got applause from the villagers while inaugurating the bus stand and attracted the attention of people. Although the villagers have been demanding the construction of a bus stand in the village for the past 15 years, but no one was responding to their demand. Upset with their ignorance, the villagers protested in this innovative way. Villagers have to stand on the road for the bus. Otherwise, they have to sit in the nearby tea shop waiting for the bus.

Realising this, villagers have submitted memorandums for a bus stand for officers concerned. However, neither the officials concerned nor the public representatives have responded to their problem. Unable to see any other way, the people here have put up a temporary shelter with coconut leaves on the premises in the village and ironically placed a banner on it saying that this is a new bus stand built with the grant of MLAs and MPs. In addition, a ribbon was cut by a buffalo.

Locals say the bus shelter was constructed 40 years ago and collapsed a few years into its construction. In the absence of a proper bus stand, people had to wait at nearby hotels and homes while waiting for their buses. School children, college students and several others, who depend on the bus service, for commuting are facing difficulty during the rainy season. The place turned into a dumping yard so the villagers decided to take up the bus stand by pooling up money. Later, they put up a temporary shelter with coconut fronds. They also conducted an inaugural programme making buffalo the chief guest.