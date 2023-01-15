Bengaluru: The Indian Army is maintaining a strong defence posture along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and is ready to deal with any contingency, Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande said, on the event of Army Day at Govindaswamy parade ground here on Sunday. In his address at the Army Day celebrations here, he said the northern border region has been peaceful and steps have been taken to maintain peace through established protocol and existing mechanisms.

Referring to the situation along the western border, the Army Chief said the ceasefire continues at LOC and there has been a substantial reduction in violations. However, the terror infrastructure still remains on other side of border. Our counter-insurgency mechanism is effectively foiling the infiltration bid from Pakistan, he added. Pointing to the attempts to smuggle arms and drugs into Jammu and Punjab border regions using drones, General Pande said counter-drone jammers were being used against such activities.

"For the first time, the Army Day parade and other events related to it are being held outside the national capital Delhi. This has given a golden opportunity for the Army to connect to the people. I am confident this will make our relations even stronger," Army chief General M Pande said in Bengaluru.

The Army chief said that last year the Army faced security-related challenges firmly and ensured the security of borders actively and strongly. The Army took steps to improve capability development, force restructuring and training, he added saying that it has also further strengthened its preparations for future wars.

"In the northern border areas, the situation has been normal and through established protocols and existing mechanisms, necessary steps have been taken to maintain peace. Maintaining a strong defence posture at LAC, we are ready to tackle any contingency," he said. "Despite difficult areas and rough weather, our brave jawans are deployed there. All kinds of arms, equipment and facilities are being given to them in adequate quantity. With combined efforts of local admin, other agencies and military there have been improvements in infrastructure development," he added.

Speaking about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir he said, "Ceasefire continues at LOC in western border areas and ceasefire violations have been brought down. But across the border, terror infrastructure still remains. Our counter-infiltration grid is continuously foiling the infiltration from there. Attempts to smuggle weapons and drugs through drones in the international boundary sector in Jammu & Punjab continue. Counter-drone jammers and other equipment have been brought into use against such activities."

"Improvements have been seen in the areas inside Jammu and Kashmir. The local population has rejected violence, and welcoming positive changes, enthusiastically participated in all government initiatives," he added. Although there has been a decline in violence with the efforts of security forces, several proxy terrorist outfits have resorted to the technique of targetted killings to gain visibility, he said. The Army, along with other security forces, is determined to foil all such attempts, he said.