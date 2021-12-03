Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city has been witnessing many cases of theft, burglary, robbery, extortion and assault on women despite police patrolling. Hence, nearly 7,000 CCTV cameras will be installed in Bengaluru under the 'Safe City project' to curb criminal activities.

The Central Government has selected Honeywell Automation India Limited to lead the Rs 496 crore Bengaluru 'Safe City project'. As part of the project, the CCTV cameras will be installed at 3,000 locations in the city by 2023.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) started the Safe City project to create a safe & secure environment for children, women and girls in public places. Bengaluru is among 8 cities selected for the government’s Safe City project.

Which are the places?

The city police have set a blueprint for the installation of a CCTV camera. Cameras will be installed where criminal activities take place more including main roads & circles, bus stops, petrol bunks, movie theatres & all public places.

In addition to these places, CCTV cameras will also be installed at places that connects Bengaluru from neighbouring districts such as Nice Road, Mysore Road, Bellary Road, Tumkur Road and Old Madras Road. A separate Command Center will be set up in the city for camera maintenance.

It also controls traffic violation

If the Safe City plan is implemented, traffic violations can also be controlled. The command centre will detect violations of 21 different traffic rules, including triple riding, helmetless driving and immediately notice will be sent to the owner of the vehicle.