Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka): As many as 70 people including 63 students of a residential school have tested positive for Covid-19 in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru. The cases were detected after a total of 418 samples of students along with teaching and non-teaching staff were sent for testing.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Seegodu in NR Pura taluk in Chikkamagaluru district sent multiple swab samples for testing after one of the teachers tested positive for Covid-19.

On Saturday, 40 students were confirmed to be Covid positive, prompting the district administration to shut down the school premises. Today the number of cases rose to 70. Those infected include 63 students, three teachers and four non-teaching staff.

All those infected have been quarantined at the school premises.

