Bengaluru : Former Additional Chief Secretary of Karnataka government M Madan Gopal said that statement made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in press conference in Rajkot almost 20 days back, disturbed a lot of people who believed in constitution. Officers who firmly believe in rule of law & provisions of constitution of India, about 56 retired bureaucrats have given complaint to election commission. Such violations need to be stopped before they become a trend

His appeal asking public servants like drivers, conductors & police officials is unbalanced, controversial. We have our allegiance to the constitution of India, this is not right for democratic processes.

Further details awaited