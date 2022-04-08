Vijayanagara: A couple and their two children lost their lives in a fire accident which took place in Mariyammanahalli village of Vijayanagara district, Karnataka due to a short circuit on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Venkat Prashanth (42), his wife D. Chandrakala (38), their son Advik (6), and daughter Prerana (8). Whereas Raghavendra Shetty father of deceased Venkat Prashant and his wife Rajashree living in the same house managed to escape. As per police reports around 12.45 am, the fire emanated from an electric short circuit after which AC exploded due to fire. Within minutes the fire engulfed the whole house and the deceased were suffocated to death in their room.

"The house belonged to Raghavendra Shetty. His wife Rajashree noticed the fire and both managed to run out. They called Venkat Prashanth on their mobile phone and informed him to rush out. However, Prashanth could not take out his family," officials said. Further, they added that the bodies were intact and were not burnt. The case regarding the incident has been filed at Mariyammanahalli Police Station for further investigation.

