Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, four migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh were killed after a wall of an under construction apartment collapsed on them on Thursday morning in the outskirts of Bengaluru. According to police, the incident took place at Thirumalashettyhalli near Hoskote town.

The deceased were inside the shed and asleep when the incident happened. Police and localities rescued four other labourers trapped under the debris. All deceased hailed from Uttar Pradesh. They worked in an under construction apartment and stayed at the sheds near the compound wall of the apartment.

All eight labourers slept in the shed after completing the work on Wednesday evening. The compound wall had collapsed on the shed early in the morning. The deceased are identified as Manoj Kumar Saday, Ram Kumar Saday, Nitish Kumar Saday.

The identity of another person is yet to be identified. The injured labourers Sunil Mandal, Shambhu Mandal, Dileep and Durgesh have been shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. Tirumalashettyhalli police have registered a case and taken up the investigation. (IANS)