Belagavi: A three-year-old girl, who went missing while playing near her grandmother's house which is closer to the forest, has been traced after five days. She was found in a drowsy state and the girl was at Chirekhani village near Zamboti in Khanapur taluk of Belagavi district when she went missing. She was finally found on April 30.

On April 25, Shivaji Itagekar of Tawaragatti village visited his mother-in-law with his wife and three-year-old daughter, Aditi. On April 26, the child was playing outside the house, when she went missing. When she did not return home after a while, the concerned parents started searching for her. As more time passed by, more people from the family and Chirkhani villagers joined the search for the missing child. Despite searching continuously for the child for three whole days, they could not find her.

So, on April 29, they lodged a complaint at the local police station. With the assistance of the forest department officials, police officials launched a search to find Aditi. They conducted a thorough search in the forest with the help of youngsters from Chirekhani, Kodukai, and Chapoli villages. And on April 30 (Saturday evening) the girl was found in a dense forest area under a tree. She was unable to walk because ants and other insects had bitten her all over.

Talking about what the child must have gone through, Aditi's grandfather Panduranga Itagekara said, "She went missing suddenly, even though she was playing near the house. Aditi was found after five days and four nights, about 2.5 km from home. The little kid would have suffered a lot since it also rained badly."

The girl was also drowsy as she was deprived of food and water for five days. She was immediately rushed to the nearby government hospital for treatment and later shifted to Belagavi district hospital. The girl is now better and on the path to recovery. A case has been registered at the Khanapur police station regarding the incident.