Bengaluru (Karnataka): Three engineering students including a girl from a private college have been booked for raising pro-Pakistan slogans during a cultural festival at the college. They have raised the slogans 'just for fun', sources said. After the video of the incident went viral the college administration gave a complaint and suspended the students from college.

During the event, the girl started shouting the slogans first followed by two boys. Senior Police Officer of Whitefield Division said all three accused were first-year engineering students. They were questioned by youths who had seen the video. They beat up the boys who shouted the slogan and made him apologize.

They also asked the boys to raise pro-Karnataka and pro-Kannada slogans. While apologizing, the accused clarified that they had no intention of hurting anyone's sentiment. The entire incident has been recorded on a mobile phone and the video of which was circulated in the college among the students, which eventually led to the arrest of the threesome.

"The Marathahalli police have registered a case against all three under section 153 of the IPC. All three were arrested and released on station bail", the police official further said. The three students are accused of wantonly causing an illegal action that may cause provocation and rioting under Sec 153.