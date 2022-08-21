Bengaluru: The Bengaluru High Ground police arrested the owner of an NGO and her two associates on charges of forcing a 25-year-old woman into the flesh trade and getting her gang-raped, police said on Sunday. The arrested persons have been identified as 36-year-old K Lakshmi aka Sangeethapriya nee Manjula, a resident of Rajajinagar, Brahmendra Ravan (26), a resident of Malur near Kolar, and Santhoshkumar (45), owner of a lodge in Sheshadripuram.

The victim, who hails from the Mandya district, had come to Bengaluru in search of a job a few months ago. Accused Lakshmi introduced herself as a reporter of a newspaper. Later, when the victim mentioned her problems, the former took her to the office of the NGO called 'Navbharat' in Rajajinagar and allowed her to take shelter there, believing that she would solve everything.

On August 14, Lakshmi promised her a job and took her to a lodge in Shivananda circle, wherein she was locked up and forced into prostitution. Later, she was taken to a guest house and a lodge at different locations in the city and was denied any share in the money received from customers. Police came to know about the incident as the victim was able to get in touch with her friend.

She was rescued after a raid on the lodge. The trio have been booked under IPC section 370 and Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, 1956, police said. They noted that after having the victim's statement recorded, charges pertaining to gang-rape would also be added to existing ones. Cops also said customers, who were involved in the gang-rape, would also be arrested.