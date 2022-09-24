Mangaluru: Three girl students of a private pre-university college in Karnataka's Mangaluru, who went missing from their hostel a few days ago, were found in Chennai on Friday.

Addressing reporters here on Saturday, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the three girls, two belonging to Bengaluru and the other from Chitradurga, were traced in Chennai by the police who were investigating the missing case. He said the girls had left the city and travelled to Chennai as they were disappointed with the low marks in examinations.

They were ashamed to face their parents and decided to leave the hostel and go to the house of a relative of one of them. The girls did not have mobile phones and had not traveled such a long distance on their own before. They used the money given by their parents for expenses. They were found in Chennai where they were wandering aimlessly.

The commissioner urged teachers and parents to keep an eye on the children who might be disturbed by the pressure they are undergoing. Institutions should allow parents to meet their children at least once a month, Kumar said. The girls are being brought to the city, he said.