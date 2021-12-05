Shivamogga (Karnataka): Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner KB Sivakumar disclosed that 29 students have been found Covid positive at a private nursing school at Shivamogga in Karnataka.

Most of them were found to be asymptomatic, he stated.

"When we conducted a random sampling at many places and found out that a few students, who came from other states at a private nursing school, contracted Covid. We have sealed the premises of the hostel. In all, 29 students have turned positive from the institution," he informed.

The Deputy Commissioner said that samples of people from the area are being tested to contain the spread of the virus in the area

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that any area with three or more Covid cases will be classified as a cluster.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Saturday reported 397 new Covid cases, 277 recoveries and four deaths. There are 7,012 active cases, as per the health department.

This week, country's first two cases of Omicron were reported in Karnataka.

