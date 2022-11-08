Kalaburagi (Karnataka): A 28-year-old man has been arrested on the charge of sexually assaulting a 70-year-old woman in Annuru village of Aland taluk in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district, police said on Tuesday. The arrested youth Santosh is a neighbour of the elderly woman.

The victim, a resident of Ladamuguli village, had come to stay with her granddaughter. According to police, the woman was alone at home when the accused sneaked into the house and committed the crime. The granddaughter, when she returned home, caught the accused red-handed while assaulting the elderly woman.

Also read: Chhattisgarh: 8-year-old girl raped by minor in Korba, accused arrested

The victim has been admitted to the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences in Kalaburagi. The police got her medical tests done and arrested the accused Santosh. An investigation is underway.