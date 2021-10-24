Sivamogga: The US-based Stanford University has identified two per cent of the top scientists in various disciplines. In all, 2,042 scientists from Indian universities and educational institutions have secured a place in the list. Elevating Karnataka's status in terms of scientific temper, Kuvempu University's Dr BJ Girish and Dr BE Kumaraswamy are among the 2,042 scientists, whose contributions have been recognised by the university.

Assistant Professor of Mathematics Dr Girish has proven engineering, applied physics and mechanical engineering as his forte. He secured 54,804 rank in the list of best scientists of 2021. Dr BE Kumaraswamy, Assistant Professor in the Department of Industrial Chemistry bagged 1,65,713 rank.

The list was prepared by the research team of Stanford University, including Jeroen Bass, Kevin Boyak and John PA Evonidis in collaboration with Elsevier, and released on October 19. Based on research publications, citations, transcripts, h-index, co-authorship, citations to papers and international research, scientists were analysed.

In 2020, 1,900 scientists made it to the list and out of those 114 scientists were from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore.