Bengaluru: Over 19 passengers coming from abroad tested Covid-19 positive on arrival at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru here. The results came after RT-PCR tests were done on the international passengers amid global scare over rising virus cases in some foreign countries especially China.

The Karnataka Government has sounded alert on the Coronavirus guidelines due to apprehensions over breakout of Covid BF.7 variant. As a result, the State health department has been conducting tests at the international airport. All the passengers arriving from affected foreign countries are being made to undergo tests.

Among those who were tested on November 27, a total of 19 people have reported positive so far. The health department has monitored the virus positive passengers who are asked to follow the Covid guidelines. Bangalore Rural DHO (District Health Officer) Vijayendra said that everyone has been instructed to go into home quarantine and their health has been monitored.

Going by the results of tests, more cases are likely among travellers coming from affected countries. Therefore, there is a plan to increase Covid test centers at the international arrival terminal, the DHO said.

At Shimoga in Karnataka this time, the first case of Corona was detected after many months. The infection was found in a person who came from abroad 4 days ago. He has been put under home isolation and is being monitored by the health department.

The first infection in Koppal district was found in a young woman who arrived from America. The young woman hails from Gangavati Taluku and this is the first case detected in the district in the third wave. The young woman was examined at Bangalore's Kempegowda International Airport. In this case, the positive has come and the authorities have suggested her to stay in home quarantine. She had no symptoms of infection. The doctor said that she is completely healthy.