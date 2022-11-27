Bagalkot (Karnataka): A total of 187 coins were extracted by doctors in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Sunday from the stomach of a man, who swallowed them. The patient, Dyamappa Harijan (58), who hails from Sante Keluru village in Raichur district, was operated upon by a team of three doctors following which 56 five-rupee coins, 51 two-rupee coins, and 80 one-rupee coins were removed. Following an X-ray and endoscopy, the surgery was performed at the Hanagal Srikumareshwar Hospital.

It is learnt that Dyamappa suffered from an eating disorder, Pica, and had bouts of alcoholism in between, during which it is suspected he ingested the coins. The diagnosis took place after the patient informed his family members of stomach pain, following which he was admitted to a private hospital in Raichur and then shifted to Srikumareshwar hospital in Bagalkot. The combined weight of the coins is estimated to be about 1.2 kg.