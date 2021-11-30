Tumakuru (Karnataka): Fifteen nursing students from Kerala have been tested positive for Covid-19 after their return to Karnataka.

The students of two different nursing colleges in Tumakuru district had arrived from Kerala on November 21 and found Covid positive on November 29. The infected students are currently under quarantine. Their throat swab has been sent to Bengaluru lab for further test, said Tumakuru District Collector Y.S. Patil.

The collector said that it is mandatory for students above 18 years to get vaccinated in the district. They must take at least take one dose of vaccine to attend classes. All colleges have been ordered to do so, he added.

On November 27, more than 50 students tested positive at two private nursing colleges in Mysore. The infected students have taken both doses of Covid vaccine and many among them are asymptomatic.