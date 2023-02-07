Mangalore (Southern Kannada): At least 137 female students have suffered food poisoning after consuming contaminated ghee rice and chicken kebabs at a nursing college in Mangalore on Sunday, officials said. As per the officials, the incident took place on Sunday night at the City Nursing College, which is affiliated to City Hospital in Mangalore.

It is learnt that the nursing students had ghee rice and chicken kebabs in dinner. Around 2 o'clock on Monday, several female students complained of vomiting and spasms and were immediately admitted to the nearby hospitals for treatment, an official said. As per the official, at least 137 female students were admitted to the hospitals since Monday morning till late night.

Among the ill students, 52 are being treated at AJ Hospital in the city, 18 at KMC Jyoti, 14 at Unity Hospital, 8 at City Hospital, 3 at Mangala Hospital and 42 at Kankanadi Father Muller Hospital, said an official. The incident came to light on Monday when the students were found absent from the classes by fellow students.

About 400 students and parents gathered in front of the city hospital around 8:00 pm on Monday. On notice, the local police also visited the spot and launched a probe into the incident, City Police Commissioner Sasikumar said. In the wake of the incident, a team of health workers has conducted an inspection of mess at the nursing college.

The team has collected food samples from the mess for investigation and also taken the statement of the victim students in this regard. A student who suffered food poisoning said, ''Many of us fell ill at 2 am after having dinner on Sunday night. Rice and chicken were served in the dinner. As soon as we got to know that we were all sick, the police went to different hospitals and got the information,” she said.

Health officer Dr. Ashok said the students are stable and recovering well.