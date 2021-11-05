Mysore (Karnataka): A 12-feet tall statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Uttarakhand on Friday. Modi is on a day's visit to the state. The statute, which weighs 35 tonnes, was made by a Mysore-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Krishnashila stone, a black rock that is known to withstand rain, sunshine and harsh climate.

12-feet tall statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya unveiled

A total of four models of the sculpture from the state were sent to the Prime Minister's office, out of which Yogiraj's model was selected, which was later given the final shape.

Shankaracharya, an eighth-century seer travelled across the Indian subcontinent to propagate his philosophy. He was also instrumental in founding the four Mathas.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Yogiraj said that he is very happy as his work is being recognised by the people. "I feel good when people say that they get good vibes from the statue. We've been doing this for generations. My father was my teacher. It's Karnataka's fortune that the statue made in this place is being placed in Kedarnath," he added.

He further added that his model was approved in September and later the order for the 12-feet statue was placed.

READ: PM Modi at Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand

"They approved my model in September, and then the PMO's office ordered a 12-feet statue. After the statue was completed, a meeting over the transport of the statue was taken up and finally, they used the Chinook helicopter to transport it to Kedarnath, he added.

Shankaracharya samadhi was washed away in the 2013 floods. The new statue has been prepared with a special design under the reconstruction works of Kedarnath Dham.

Modi will also inaugurate key infrastructure projects worth Rs 130 crore, including Saraswati retaining wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini retaining wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit houses and Garud Chatti bridge on the River Mandakini in the state. He will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects.