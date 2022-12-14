Bengaluru: As many as 114 Namma Clinics have been launched simultaneously in Karnataka on Wednesday. The government is working to operationalize 438 Namma clinics across the state soon and all the remaining ones will be operational by January 2023, said Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar.

Speaking to reporters in Bangalore, Sudhakar said, "A total of 243 Namma clinics will be functioning under the BBMP area, and work is underway to make them functional for public service by the second week of January. At least 150 clinics will surely be available for public service."

He also said that these clinics are aimed at providing primary healthcare services to vulnerable sections of society especially slum dwellers, daily wage workers, and other economically weaker sections of society adding that each Namma Clinic will cater to a population of 10,000 to 20,000.

"A total of 12 types of health services will be available at Namma Clinics. Each Namma Clinic will consist of a medical officer, a nurse, a lab technician, and a Group D employee. The 12 kinds of services include pregnancy, postnatal, neonatal care, childhood and adolescent care, universal immunization services, family welfare, contraceptive, infectious disease management, common and minor ailment care, diabetes, blood pressure management, chronic diseases, oral ailments, etc. Free referrals will also be given to other hospitals for ailments that need tertiary care such as breast and uterine cancer, and eye examination among others," Sudhakar said.

Also read: Preventive measures in place for new variant, says K'taka Health Minister

He said that elderly care, emergency medical services, health check-ups and medicines will be completely free adding that 14 lab tests, teleconsultation services, and wellness activities will also be available free of cost at Namma Clinics.

All the services are available from Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 4:30 pm. Health care services will be accessible easily as these clinics are set up in several areas. Minister Sudhakar said, "It is a matter of pride for me that for the first time in history, more than 100 clinics are being inaugurated simultaneously. This will be an all-time record."

This is a project with a total cost of Rs 150 crore and most of the clinics will start working in government buildings. Already 300 doctors have been appointed and there is a shortage of doctors in a few places. The Minister said that alternative arrangements have been made in such places and 80-100 doctors in compulsory rural service will be appointed at such places.

Bagalkot 18, Bellary 11, Vijayanagar 6, Belgaum 21, Bengaluru Rural 9, Bidar 6, Chamarajanagar 3, Chikkaballapur 3, Chikkamagaluru 4, Chitradurga 1, Dakshina Kannada 12, Davangere 1, Dharwad 6, Gadag 11, Hassan 5, Haveri 5, Kalaburgi 11, Kodagu 1, Kolar 3, Koppala 3, Mandya 4, Mysore 6, Raichur 8, Ramanagara 3, Tumakuru 10, Udupi 10, Uttara Kannada 10, Vijayapura 10, Yadgiri 3 and 243 under BBMP limits.

Meanwhile, a Pune lab report revealed that a 5-year-old girl in Karnataka has tested positive for the Zika virus and has been advised to take precautionary measures. Asked about the development Sudhakar said that this is the first case in the state and the government is keenly monitoring . "Our department is well prepared to handle it," he added.