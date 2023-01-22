Mysuru: In a suspected case of a leopard attack, an 11-year-old boy died in Karnataka's Mysuru, police said on Sunday. The deceased boy has been identified as Jayanth. Jayanth had gone missing from Horalahalli village on Saturday evening and his mauled body was found on the outskirts of the village, police said.

They said a search was launched on receiving a complaint on Saturday. Police, along with the help of locals, looked for the boy, but later disbanded the search due to darkness. On resuming the search on Sunday morning, the body was found. According to sources, this is said to be the second such death in the last 48 hours, and the fourth since November 2022. Angry locals staged a protest blocking the road in T Narsipura. They alleged that the leopard had taken away the boy from the main road of the village. According to forest officials, combing operations were launched to trap the leopard.

Earlier, a woman died after being mauled by a leopard while she was cutting weeds on a maize field on the outskirts of Palavanahalli village in Honnali taluk of Karnataka's Davanagere. The victim was identified as Kamalabai Jeeka Naik (55). According to eyewitnesses, around 10 women had gone to remove the weed in the maize field.

The leopard attacked Kamalabai and dragged her 100 feet away from the field. When the other women raised an alarm, the leopard reportedly fled the spot by leaving her. But she had already succumbed to her injuries when they went there to rescue her. The police visited the spot and conducted an investigation.