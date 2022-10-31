Bengaluru (Karnataka): In a joint operation, Ashoknagar and Cubbon Park police have busted a drug racket and arrested eleven accused, including foreign citizens, who were systematically supplying drugs in Bangalore.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Haroon, Mohammad Oruvil, Mohammad Ilyas, Abdhur Abu, Ahmed Mohammad Musa, Manshansheed, Mohammad Bilal, John Paul, Joseph Benjamin, and Ismail.

Among the arrested accused are those who came to India from Sudan, Yemen, and Nigeria in Central Africa to get employment and higher education. Some of them have created fake documents and stayed in India even after the expiry of their visa. They overstayed illegally to peddle drugs and formed their own network. They imported drugs from abroad and supplied them to drug addicts here.

Based on the information given by the drug user in connection with the case, the police team of Cubbon Park sub-division arrested the accused in various places including Kerala and Mumbai. Central Division DCP Srinivas Gowda said that narcotics worth Rs 1 crore 9 lakh including ganja and MDMA were seized from the arrested on Sunday.