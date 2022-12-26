Dhanbad: In an era where education is seen as a necessity, but has become a distant dream for many excellent children due to high expense, Roshni Mukherjee from Jharkhand stands apart. As a kid, Roshni Mukherjee would often dream of becoming a teacher. Little did she know that one day she would teach not just a few classes and students, but millions of people across the country.

Hailing from Dhanbad in Jharkhand, Roshni was born and brought up in a middle-class Bengali family. She has been very active in her studies since childhood. Her parents also encouraged her to make her career the best she could. A Master's degree holder in Physics, Roshni, in 2011, started a Youtube channel 'ExamFear', which is now renamed 'LearnoHub', where she teaches science and maths to students from Classes IX to XII.

"It was a mere passion that made me start 'ExamFear'. I found that many schools offering quality education are expensive, while those schools that are cheaper usually do not have good quality education. So, I wanted to come up with a platform that could address this issue and help students, who cannot afford to pay for their tuition," said Roshni.

Roshni today has a YouTube channel with over two million subscribers and has made approximately 6,800 video lessons to teach a wide range of topics in physics, chemistry, biology, maths and Do-it-Yourself (DiY) science. She has won the Edutuber President award and has a name in the 100 Women Achievers of India in the Limca Book of Records. She has given inspiring speeches in prominent shows, such as TEDx Talks and SEEtalks.

Roshni has become a favourite teacher of many students across the country. "My YouTube channel is getting good responses from students and their parents all over the country. I am happy that I am teaching many people through my YouTube channel and sharing the wealth of education that I have with them. The creative methods I teach, revision after the lesson and question-answer session help the children to understand the concepts easily," she said.