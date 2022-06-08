Karur(Tamil Nadu): A 23-year-old man committed suicide after losing one lakh rupees in an online game 'Free Fire' near Karur on Tuesday. According to sources, the deceased committed suicide by hanging himself. He was living with his single mother in Dhanthonimalai near Karur. During the investigation, the police seized got the details of the case from the cell phone of the deceased, which was later confiscated by them.

Also Read: Police arrest a man for abetting suicide of his lover in Satyasai dist of AP

"I have lost up to one lakh rupees in the game of free fire. Nobody like me will be harmed if this app is banned, ”Sanjay had put up in his WhatsApp status. Speculations are that Sanjay's ID was hacked by some of his friends and that is why he decided to commit suicide.