Ranchi: Powerlifter Hema Kumari, who is known as the 'Strongest Woman of Jharkhand' and won several awards for the state, has been struggling to support her family due to financial constraints. Hema made Jharkhand proud by winning the gold medal in the World Powerlifting Championship. She represented the state in many competitions as a powerlifter and secured the gold medal in 60 kg category while bagging the title of the strongest woman of Jharkhand. Despite this, currently she is struggling to get a government job in order to support her family.

Hema not getting resources needed for her practice: Hema resides with her parents and brother at a government quarter of Dhurva. She said that she wants to make a mark in the country and the world, but to do so she needs help at the government level. She is passionate about becoming a champion in the field of powerlifting, but due to financial constraints she is unable to get the required resources. Though her parents work day and night to raise resources for her, it is not enough because a powerlifter needs to eat more nutritious food. Apart from this, there are many other things, which are necessary for a powerlifter. However, due to lack of money, it is becoming difficult to buy those items.

Also Read: Budget for 'new India': Anurag Thakur to ETV Bharat as sports ministry gets much needed fillip

Hema's mother complains she did not get help from the sports department: Hema's mother Geeta Devi said she is working hard to educate her children. She said her daughter has a special talent that she has proved in many competitions. According to her, in order to enhance her daughter's special talent, she needs more resources and facilities. If all the resources are made available to her, then she will bring laurels not only to Jharkhand, but also to the entire country. However, due to financial constraints, she is forced to find a job in order to support the family. She complained that despite knocking at the door of sports department and other officials several times, her daughter did not get the needed assistance.

Hema's father works in the parking lot to allot tickets: Powerlifter Hema's father works at the airport to hand over parking tickets. Although the family is poor, he is trying to do his best to provide all the required facilities to turn his daughter into an international player. Despite all his efforts, he is unable to provide the expensive kits and nutritious diet to his daughter. He appealed to the government to arrange the requisite kits and diet so that Hema can make the state proud. He rued that despite being talented his daughter is not getting a good platform.

Results don't match her hard work: Hema's younger brother Aman said his sister practices powerlifting in the morning and evening, but despite working so hard she is not getting the desired results. Thus, it is necessary that the sports department and the State government provide assistance to enhance Hema's skills so that she can improve her performance, he said.

Hema to participate at international competition: Hema is going to participate in the international level powerlifting in Nepal. Her family is hopeful that she will once again make India proud. Hema is originally from Gaya district of Bihar, but has been in Jharkhand since childhood.

What did the sports director say: When asked about Hema, Sports Director Sarojini Lakda said she would speak to the the Powerlifting Federation and arrange necessary facilities if Hema continues to perform well. Lakda also assured to arrange resources. She said Hema will also be trained for the 2024 Olympic competition in Paris based on her performance.