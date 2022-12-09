Chatra (Jharkhand): In a shocking incident, a deranged wife tried to set her husband on fire after being fed up with domestic disputes and harassment. The incident took place at Jaipur village in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Thursday night. On the night of the incident, the wife tied the hands and feet of her husband with a cloth, poured kerosene, and set him on fire.

The husband Vinod Bharti sustained severe burns in the incident. The villagers rushed him to a nearby hospital but seeing the critical condition of the patient, the doctor referred him to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College in Hazaribagh for better treatment. Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and arrested the accused Runti Devi.