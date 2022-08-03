Ranchi: At the Commonwealth Games, the India Lawn Bowls women's team created history by defeating South Africa 17-10 on Tuesday in Birmingham. Lovely Choubey of Jharkhand has played an important role in this victory. The team of ETV Bharat had a special conversation with the family of Lovely Choubey. Lovely Choubey, who is part of the India lawn bowls team, is working as a constable with Jharkhand Police. Her parents and husband reside in Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Lawn Bowls CWG: Wave of happiness in Lovely Choubey's family

The ETV Bharat spoke to Lovely Choubey's father Madan Chaubey, mother Shaili Devi, and her husband Arvind Kumar. Lovely's mother said, "Lovely was interested in sports since childhood. She has achieved this position after a lot of struggle. She had to overcome many hurdles including financial woes but still, she kept the game paramount. Then after marriage, she got full support from her husband," she added.

Her mother further said, "For the first time, India has got the gold medal in lawn bowls. Lovely had also made a vow to Chhath Maiya that if India wins the gold medal in lawn bowls, then this year Chhath Puja will be performed." Lovely's husband Arvind Kumar said that even in the face of adversity, Lovely did not stop practicing. He said, "Lovely wanted to leave the game because of family problems. But I encouraged her all the time. She won the gold medal today. What could be a greater happiness than this?" he said with a glint of pride.