Hazaribag (Jharkhand): A 28-year-old Maoist, wanted in 15 criminal cases, surrendered with arms and ammunition in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Monday, police said. CPI (Maoist) self-styled area commander Anil Bhuyan alias Anil Rikhiyasan surrendered with his .303 rifle and a large quantity of cartridges and explosives before Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay and Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe.

Bhuyan was a key member of the squad of CPI (Maoist) self-styled zonal commander Duryadhan Mahato alias Mithilesh, and he had committed crimes in Latehar and Hazaribag districts, the SP said. He will be given Rs 3 lakh for rehabilitation, of which a cheque of Rs 50,000 was handed over to him.