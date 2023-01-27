Ranchi: Two ultras of the banned outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) including a regional commander carrying a Rs 10 lakh reward on his head were arrested in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Friday. The ultras were identified as Tilkeshwar Gope alias Rajesh Gope, regional commander-cum-press spokesperson of the organisation, and Suraj Gope, an active member of the organization.

Ranchi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kishor Kaushal said that Tilkeswarh was wanted in 68 cases in five Jharkhand districtsRanchi, Khunti, Simdega, Gumla and Chaibasa. He was carrying a Rs 10 lakh bounty on his head, the SSP said. The police also seized one rifle, two countrymade guns, 10 bullets and 10 mobile phones from them, according to a police press release.

Ranchi SSP received a tip-off on January 25 that three-four members of the banned organisation are wandering with illegal weapons in a forest in Ranchi district's Angara area, some 25 km from the state capital. On the direction of the SSP, a team was formed. It raided the identified location and arrested the two ultras of the banned organisation on Wednesday night with weapons, bullets and mobile phones, being used for extortion calls, the release said.

Earlier, a top Naxalite who has over 40 cases against him was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Wednesday morning. The slain naxal is identified as Laka Pahan is the secretary of the south Chhotanagpur regional committee of the outlawed People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI). Following a tip-off, the police top brass pressed a joint-search operation by different units from the district police during the wee hours on Wednesday. As the police party was combing in Kota, Indipidi forest in the Murhu police station area, a gunfight broke out with the ultras. (PTI)