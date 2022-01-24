Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): A minor girl who was reportedly 'bought' and married off for Rs 46,500 was rescued in an operation conducted by the Jharkhand Police with the help of the Jahanabad district police on Monday morning from Khag village. The police have so far detained Rajendra Kashyap and Ramkumar, the two accused linked to the human trafficking incident.

According to sources, Rajendra Kashyap, a resident of Kalyanpur village of the Jehanabad police station area had brought the minor girl to Pilibhit from Jharkhand. Then he sold her off to Jashoda Devi of Mirpur village, which falls under the Jehanabad police station area, for Rs 46,500.

Jashoda Devi was in search of a bride for her brother Ramkumar, a resident of Khag Sarai. After negotiating a deal, Rajendra sold off the girl to Jashoda Devi who in turn married her off to Ramkumar. The minor girl was then sent off to Khag Sarai.

The police said that the teenager's family had lodged an FIR with Jahanabad police. Following this, the Jahanabad police reached Pilibhit in search of Rajendra Kashyap who had brought the teenager from Jharkhand.

Inspector Surendra Singh Katiyar, the Officer-in-Charge of Jehanabad Kotwali informed that the Jharkhand Police had come to the town to rescue the minor girl. A joint team of Jehanabad and Jharkhand Police led the operation and recovered the teenager, he added. The Jehanabad police have presently handed over the two accused and the minor girl to Jharkhand Police.