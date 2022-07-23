30 students badly injured after thunderbolt strikes Middle School Bandhdih in Bokaro
Published on: 11 minutes ago
Bokaro: A major mishap took place after a thunderbolt at Bandhdih Middle School in the Jainamod area of the district which left 30 students badly injured. The injured were brought to the Referral hospital but later referred to Bokaro General Hospital in critical condition.
