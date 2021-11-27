Ranchi (Jharkhand): Ranchi Police arrested three youth for allegedly assaulting a Kashmiri trader in Jharkhand capital Ranchi on Saturday.

The trader, who sells Kashmiri woollen clothes in the area, was also asked to leave the city or face consequences. Though police have taken swift action, the situation in the area remains tense after the incident.

This is not the first incident of assault on Kashmiris in the state. Earlier, in the month three Kashmiri youths were assaulted in Ranchi. They were also forced to shout anti-Pakistan slogans and threatened with dire consequences if they would not leave Ranchi.