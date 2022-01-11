Latehar (Jharkhand): A train engine and trolley collided on Tuesday between Nindra and McCluskeyganj railway station of Chandwa police station area of ​​the Latehar district. Three railway employees including Junior Engineer USDF Prince Kumar, trolleyman Niranjan Kumar, and Rajmuni Singh died while one worker Shravan Kumar is injured.

Senior railway officials have left for the spot. According to the sources, there has been a collision between the locomotive which repairs the electricity of railway line, and the trolley which checks the railway track.

After completing the repair work of the railway line, eight railway workers were returning on a trolley while the engine was coming on the same track from the opposite direction. Due to the mist, the people on the trolley did not see the locomotive leading to collision. The collision was so severe that two employees died on the spot while one died during treatment. At the same time, another was being treated at Chandaw Community Health Center.

The injured Shravan told that all of them were returning to Tori by trolley after finishing the work. Railway management said that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the accident.