Ranchi (Jharkhand): On a day when the entire country will be drenched in festivity, a small group of Christian believers of Ranchi in Jharkhand--the Seventh-day Adventists--will stay away from talking about the baby Jesus and showcase their Christmas plays at church. When people illuminate their houses with lights, display Christmas trees and flock around the churches, the Seventh Day Adventist Church is found to be closed with hardly any preparation to celebrate the birth of the ‘Babe in the manger’.

Even though Seventh-day Adventists sing “Away in a Manger” and “Go Tell it on the Mountain”, around that time of year, they aren’t big participants in the Christian Christmas spirit. For them, it is not evidenced that Jesus was born on December 25 so they refrain from being caught up in the commercial aspect of Christmas. However, they still celebrate the birth of Jesus.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church is an Adventist Protestant Christian denomination, which is distinguished by its observance of Saturday the seventh day of the week in the Christian (Gregorian) and the Hebrew calendar, as the Sabbath, and its emphasis on the imminent Second Coming (advent) of Jesus Christ. The denomination grew out of the Millerite movement in the United States during the mid-19th century and it was formally established in 1863. Among its co-founders was Ellen G White, whose extensive writings are still held in high regard by the church.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the pastor of the Seventh-day Adventist Church Sujal Kisku said, “Offering special prayers on Christmas is like imposing the story of a dynasty in history on the spiritual ideals of Christianity and so we refrain from celebrating the birth of Christ all over the world.”

“There is no mention of the date of the birth of Christ in the gospels written by Marx, Matthew, Luke and John in the New Testament. This is just a date wrongly celebrated as the birth of Christ,” Kisku said, adding that there was a king named Nimrod in Babylonian history, who was born on December 25.” he added.

Later, when Christianity reached Rome from Babylon and emperor Constantine declared Christianity as the state religion the day was officially declared as the birthday of Christ and that is how the Christmas celebration on December 25 came into being,” Kisku said. “It was the same time when people started installing the idol of Nimrod's wife and son in homes and public places, considering it as the idol of Mother Mary and Jesus,” he added.

When asked about it, Vision Theodore Mascarenhas of the Archvision House, Ranchi, told ETV Bharat over the phone, “Everyone has the right to follow their own beliefs. Historically we do not know when the Lord was born, but for the last two thousand years, this day is celebrated as the birthday of Jesus Christ. It is there in every religion. No one knows when Krishna was born, but Janmashtami is celebrated by the Hindus. It is a belief, a faith that drives us on.” “Today it is not only a festival of the Christians, but it is a day celebrated by everybody all over the world. If someone wants not to follow it they have every right to do it,” he added.