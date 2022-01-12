Ranchi (Jharkhand): Pictures of automatic rifles and other advanced weaponry have been found on the phones of arrested Naxalites in Jharkhand strengthening the suspicion that the banned Naxalite organization People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) may be getting support from Pakistan and China.

Sources said that after the arrest of three PLFI ultras recently, many important clues have been found by the police from the phone of Nivesh Kumar of Dhurva, Ranchi, a special associate of PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope. The phone recovered from him, according to sources, carries several pictures of the weapons including the Swiss rifle which are not generally used in India. The police have also received information that Dinesh Gope had procured foreign weapons through Nivesh.

Nivesh was among three other PLFI Naxalites arrested from the Industrial Police Station area of ​​Buxar district of Bihar on the night of January 10. Police also recovered Rs 12 lakh and 19 mobile phones from the trio. A woman was also taken into custody, who is being questioned.

The arrests were made after Ranchi police received information that some PLFI members were travelling in a car with the registration number of West Bengal and were passing via National Highway 84. Ranchi Police contacted Buxar SP Neeraj Kumar Singh and on the instructions of the SP, Buxar Police started checking vehicles on Veer Kunwar Singh Setu bridge.

"Police was conducting a vehicle search operation near the Veer Kunwar Singh Setu connecting Bihar-Uttar Pradesh. During this, a suspicious car came out at high speed, which was later stopped after going ahead. It is being told that during this time the people on the vehicle also tried to dodge the police," in-charge Industrial Police Station Mukesh Kumar said.

Apart from Nivesh, Kumar identified the rest as Shubham Kumar, a resident of Khunti district, and Dhruv Kumar, a resident of Jagannathpur. All the arrested Naxalites are associated with PLFI and are said to be special associates of PLFI chief Dinesh Gope.

During interrogation, it was also revealed that all of them were coming from Delhi and their plan was to go to Jharkhand via Purnia from where Kumar wanted to go to Nepal. According to the police, Kumar has good relations with the illegal arms smugglers of Nepal and wanted to stay there for some time.

